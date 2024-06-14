Included with general admission to the Placer County Fair
Roseville, Calif.- Get ready for some high-speed action next week as SuperMoto USA revs through Roseville at the 2024 Placer County Fair.
Enjoy all the action-packed fun @theGrounds. SuperMoto USA fun is included with all general admission tickets to the fair! Sunday will feature youth races.
VIP option!
For those looking for a more adrenaline-filled experience, grab a limited VIP pass for just $50. Tickets are on sale now. Check out what’s included below! (Fair admission sold separately)
VIP pass includes
- Preferred seating for the SuperMoto Races
- PIT Pass to meet the drivers
- Complimentary beverage coupon
All American Speedway
