SuperMoto USA racing

Included with general admission to the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif.- Get ready for some high-speed action next week as SuperMoto USA revs through Roseville at the 2024 Placer County Fair.

Enjoy all the action-packed fun @theGrounds. SuperMoto USA fun is included with all general admission tickets to the fair! Sunday will feature youth races.

↬ Summer Fun Starts Here ↫

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

VIP option!

For those looking for a more adrenaline-filled experience, grab a limited VIP pass for just $50. Tickets are on sale now. Check out what’s included below! (Fair admission sold separately)

VIP pass includes

  • Preferred seating for the SuperMoto Races
  • PIT Pass to meet the drivers
  • Complimentary beverage coupon
ORDER VIP PASS

All American Speedway

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
Feature your Business & Events on the brighter side.

▶ Related▶ More from Author