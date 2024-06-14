Included with general admission to the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif.- Get ready for some high-speed action next week as SuperMoto USA revs through Roseville at the 2024 Placer County Fair.

Enjoy all the action-packed fun @theGrounds. SuperMoto USA fun is included with all general admission tickets to the fair! Sunday will feature youth races.

VIP option!

For those looking for a more adrenaline-filled experience, grab a limited VIP pass for just $50. Tickets are on sale now. Check out what’s included below! (Fair admission sold separately)

VIP pass includes

Preferred seating for the SuperMoto Races

PIT Pass to meet the drivers

Complimentary beverage coupon

All American Speedway