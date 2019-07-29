SpeedWorld Raceway Hosts

Roseville, CA- SpeedWorld Raceway & RC Shop in Roseville is teaming up with Placer Valley Tourism for the ROAR On-Road Electric RC Nationals from Aug. 1-4. This exciting event will showcase more than 100 of the top RC Racers in the country.

ROAR, which stands for Remotely Operated Auto Racers, is the National non-profit organization that governs and promotes the sport of radio controlled model car racing for both on-road and off-road RC vehicles. SpeedWorld Raceway was selected from more than 40 other facilities to host this huge National championship.

“We are honored to have been chosen to host this prestigious event that is considered the Superbowl of RC Racing,” explained Jessah Dunn, co-owner of SpeedWorld Racing. “The partnership with Placer Valley Tourism and their support with our recent track expansion and renovations were instrumental in helping us secure this National event.”

“We would also like to give a shout out to our class sponsors: XRAY, Gravity RC Tires, R1 Wurks, Solars, Wallace Motorsports and Mon-tech Racing,” added Dunn. “Their support is appreciated so much and we are thrilled to be hosting our biggest event to date!”

RC racers from around the country will arrive on July 31 and the track will be available for open practice runs. On Thursday, Aug. 1 the competition officially gets underway at 8 a.m. with ROAR controlled practice and seeding rounds. On Aug. 2-3 qualifying rounds will take place throughout the day. On Sunday, Aug. 4 the finals will be held and the top racers will earn the coveted title of On-Road National Champions!

Admission is free and spectators are welcome! SpeedWorld Raceway is located at 90 Corporation Yard Road in Roseville. Come see these amazing little vehicles burn some serious rubber.