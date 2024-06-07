Summer Sanders Swim Meet, June 7- 9, 2024

Roseville, Calif. – The annual Summer Sanders Senior+ Trial/Final Meet is back at the Roseville Aquatics Complex hosted by California Capital Aquatics. Catch the exciting action June 7- 9, 2024 in Roseville.

This meet was first introduced back in 1997 by famous Olympian swimmer Summer Sanders who is local to the Roseville area. Since then it has become the signature meet of Sierra Nevada Swimming attracting high-caliber swimmers from all over the West.

Swimmer showcase

California Capital Aquatics hosts this sanctioned USA Swimming event that will showcase some of the fastest youth swimmers in the nation.

“The concept for this meet from Summer Sanders and her family when it was first introduced back in 1997 was to give something back to her club team, CCA, as well as to the community of Roseville,” commented Alex Ongaco, former CCA Meet Director.

The Roseville Aquatic Complex is located in West Roseville next to Woodcreek High School at 3051 Woodcreek Blvd.

Sanders, a Roseville native, starred at Oakmont High School before heading to Stanford University, where she won eight NCAA Championship titles. At the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain, Sanders won four Olympic medals. She won gold in the 200-meter butterfly, gold in the 400 medley relay, silver in the 200 individual medley, and a bronze in the 400 individual medley.

