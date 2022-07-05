Message from Roseville Joint Union High School District

Roseville, Calif.- While it may seem quieter around campuses during the summer, let me tell you – there is a lot happening each day! Did you know we have 1,400 students in summer school to help progress them towards graduation? Or that student activities were taking place right after school was out in June? Fall sports, student leadership retreats and band are some of the groups who will be sharpening their skills before school even begins. This means our campuses need to be in tip top shape year ’round to provide the best facilities for students and staff – even in the summer!

To prepare all campuses for the 2022-23 school year, each and every classroom, table chair and learning space will be deep cleaned from top to bottom. Repairs, replacements, refreshes – our campuses get the full treatment each summer to welcome everyone back in August.

High School Sports

Are you a high school sports fan? Many of our stadium snack bars will be updated or constructed and this year, we are starting with Antelope High School. Next on our list of major projects this year is updating the Oakmont tennis courts and completing Phase 2 of West Park to include a pool, tennis court and stadium buildings. Roseville High School will begin construction of a new classroom building among other updates. Design has also begun on the new District Office board room, with plans to break ground in a year.

Even in the summer, RJUHSD is a bustling community of parents, staff, educators, coaches, mentors and, our main focus is always on the students and their education.

Enjoy the rest of your summer safely and with memories to last a lifetime.

Looking forward to seeing you back at school August 9!

John Becker

Roseville Joint Union High School District Superintendent