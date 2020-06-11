Westward expansion continues in Placer County

The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted and approved the Whitehawk I subdivision project in Granite Bay and the Brady Vineyards subdivision project west of the City of Roseville.

Located on at the south side of Douglas Boulevard and east of Woodgrove Way, the Whitehawk I subdivision development will include 24 detached, single-family homes on 18.1 acres.

Approximately 54% of the site would remain as common area and open space, including the Strap Ravine corridor and a 300-foot scenic setback along Douglas Boulevard.

The subdivision will include residential home sites ranging in size from 9,025 to 16,651 square feet. All of the proposed residences will be single-story.

In accordance with the Placer County General Plan Housing Element, the project has a 10% affordable housing requirement that the applicant is required to meet.

A 0.33-acre private park is also planned along with a publicly-accessible trail that will connect to an existing trail within the Greyhawk neighborhood to the west.

The Brady Vineyard subdivision, within the Dry Creek-West Placer Community Plan area, is located in the unincorporated area of Placer County west of Roseville’s city limits at the northwest corner of Brady Lane and Vineyard Road. The project will have 118 detached single-family homes on a currently vacant 35-acre site and will include parks, a public trail, and extensive landscaping along both Brady and Vineyard roads. Approximately 22% of the project site will be retained as open space including a riparian corridor along the western boundary of the site.

The project also has a 10% affordable housing requirement and anticipates including up to 12 additional on-site secondary residential units, also known as accessory dwelling units, which may be built to satisfy Placer County’s affordable housing requirements.