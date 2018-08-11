Students and Sierra Pregnancy +Health Prepare for School Year

(Roseville, CA) With school back in session, often teens share more than just memories with their friends. Sierra Pregnancy + Health (SPH), a medical clinic located in Roseville, reminds the community they are available 24/7 to provide support and free sexual health services, such as STI/STD testing, pregnancy testing and ultrasounds to anyone in need.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported that over half of gonorrhea and chlamydia cases were contracted by patients under age 25 and that almost 230,000 babies were born to women 19 and under in 2015. With many teenagers having spent increased unsupervised, unstructured time during the summer months, the risk of pregnancy and contracting STD/STI’s markedly increases. This means a trip to the clinic can help start the school year off on an informed note.

“We are here for anyone needing services relating to their sexual health and overall well-being,” says Tricia Lewis, Executive Director of SPH. “We are a safe, judgment-free clinic where teens can learn the facts about their sexual health in a comfortable, confidential environment. Our services are completely free of charge and we do not accept government funding, so there’s no financial barrier for these kids to come seek testing and treatment. We are more available than ever to offer free pregnancy and STD/STI tests and treatment.”

About Sierra Pregnancy + Health

Sierra Pregnancy + Health (SPH) is a non-profit, free medical clinic funded 100% by community donations and receives no state or federal government funding. SPH administers multiple community programs including free early detection pregnancy testing and confirmation, ultrasound, pre-natal education, pregnancy and life skills training, provision of resources for mothers and infants, nutrition and parenting education, mentoring for expectant parents, and STD/STI screening and treatment.