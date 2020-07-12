California Public Health Officer issues order

In response to the increasing spread of COVID-19, State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell issued an order today for several businesses in Placer County to either close or eliminate indoor operations starting Sunday, July 12. The State had indicated previously that any California county that remains on the monitoring list for three days will be ordered to draw back its reopening efforts.

3-Week Minimum Shutdown

According to the State order, the following businesses must shift to outdoor operations or close effective on Sunday for a minimum of three weeks.

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries and Tasting Rooms

Family Entertainment Centers

Movie Theaters

Zoos and Museum

Cardrooms

The State order allows businesses to modify operations to provide services outside and encourages take-out and delivery. The state has also issued new guidance for restaurants providing outdoor dining, take-out, drive-through, and delivery. All industry or sector guidance documents that have been issued by the State to date, including all infectious control measures outlined in those guidance documents, apply in outdoor settings and must be adhered to, according to the state order.

In addition, all brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs must close, both indoors and outdoors, unless they are offering sit down, dine-in meals as described in earlier state guidance.

Drivers of increased disease transmission in Placer County include large households where staying away from others while ill is difficult, community and extended family gatherings, and indoor work environments where physical distancing is difficult. The rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Placer County as well as neighboring Sacramento County is in turn driving an increase in hospitalizations.

“I understand how frustrating this is for our local businesses, and my hope is that our whole community will pull together and promote the personal precautions that can help reverse these disease trends,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson.

“Please wash your hands, maintain physical distance, wear a face covering in public, and do not gather with non-household members.”