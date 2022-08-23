Civic and City Pride

Roseville, Calif.- This Friday, August 26th at 10:00 am, the Roseville 2022 State of the City speech will take place at the beautifully, modern West Park High School.

FREE to attend, the State of the City will feature Roseville’s Mayor Krista Bernasconi and City Manager Dominick Casey sharing the current success

“It is the one year anniversary of the Fallen 13, the service members killed in Kabul, including Roseville’s own USMC Nicole Gee, so expect loads of patriotism, student engagement, civic and city pride—along with a performance from the West Park High School Dance Team” Krista Bernasconi , Roseville Mayor

VIP Breakfast available

The 2022 State of the City will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 26 at West Park High School in west Roseville.

The Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a VIP breakfast prior to the speech. Tickets for the breakfast can be purchased here. You are NOT required to purchase a breakfast ticket to attend the speech.

“Roseville hasn’t held a State of the City since the pandemic, so I’ll provide updates related to top issues that interest residents most and share what makes Roseville the special city it is,” adds Mayor Bernasconi.

Grab your tickets for this Friday. As Roseville continues to expand and diversity, it’s always fun to catch recent highlights while sneaking a peek into future plans for this thriving city.

► Tickets Available Online ◄