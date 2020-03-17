Buena Vista inspired classic

Roseville, CA- Growing up back east, the holiday fervor surrounding St Patrick’s Day bears similarities to Cinco de Mayo celebrations in California. It’s a fun day to celebrate and appreciate culture with food, drink, friends and family.

For 2020, St Patrick’s Day celebrations may be much smaller in scale, but no less fun.

Inspired by Buena Vista in San Francisco and their famously delicious Irish Coffee, we decided to add an eerily similar variation to a few annual festivities. After testing a few methods, we settled on the delicious combination below. Tastes great with or without alcohol!

The inspiration!

Try it out your own favorite ingredients!

Irish Coffee Recipe – Ingredients

Recommend using a French Press if available

Peet’s Holiday Blend Dark Roast

Tullamore Dew Whiskey (optional)

Heavy Cream

Sugar Cubes

Directions

Fill your glass with piping hot water to preheat and empty

Pour in 6 ounces of coffee

Gently drop in two sugar cubes and stir until dissolved

Add optional shot of whiskey

Pour lightly whipped heavy cream over a spoon to cover

Enjoy!



Happy St. Patrick’s Day!