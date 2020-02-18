Raising funds to fight childhood cancer
Roseville, CA- It’s time to shave some heads! The Annual St. Baldrick’s community event helps raise funds to fund a cure for childhood cancer. It all happens on February 29, 2020 from noon to 4:00pm at the Westfield Galleria, Roseville.
Returning for their 18th year in a row, is the famed BALD and BEAUTIFUL TEAM. This Roseville team has the distinction as being one of the few teams nationwide that has shaved every year of the event since 2002! In the process, the BALD and BEAUTIFUL TEAM has raised over $250,000
Hosted by Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance
(Read history on how this began)
Bald and Beautiful Team
- Roseville Mayor: John Allard
- Roseville City Council Member: Bruce Houdesheldt
- Former Roseville City Councilmember and Co-founder of Keaton’s Cancer Alliance-Kyle Raphael: Dr. Tim Herman
- First Northern Bank: Jeremiah Smith along with his son Brady and Justin Clark
- President of Roseville Chamber: Doug Wagemann
- Anna Greek Orthodox Church: Reverend Father Christopher Flesoras and Reverend Father Seraphim Ivey
- City of Roseville: Mike Isom
- Roseville Electric: Mark Riffey along with his son Evan
- Tommy Apostolos Fund: Aldo Pineschi
- and more!
Funds raised locally have helped the Keaton’s Childhood Cancer Alliance…of which $2 million has been donated to UC Davis Cancer Center.
Please consider supporting this incredible community tradition, to learn more visit Bald and Beautiful