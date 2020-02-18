Raising funds to fight childhood cancer

Roseville, CA- It’s time to shave some heads! The Annual St. Baldrick’s community event helps raise funds to fund a cure for childhood cancer. It all happens on February 29, 2020 from noon to 4:00pm at the Westfield Galleria, Roseville.

Returning for their 18th year in a row, is the famed BALD and BEAUTIFUL TEAM. This Roseville team has the distinction as being one of the few teams nationwide that has shaved every year of the event since 2002! In the process, the BALD and BEAUTIFUL TEAM has raised over $250,000

Hosted by Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance

(Read history on how this began)

Bald and Beautiful Team

Roseville Mayor: John Allard

Roseville City Council Member: Bruce Houdesheldt

Former Roseville City Councilmember and Co-founder of Keaton’s Cancer Alliance-Kyle Raphael: Dr. Tim Herman

First Northern Bank: Jeremiah Smith along with his son Brady and Justin Clark

President of Roseville Chamber: Doug Wagemann

Anna Greek Orthodox Church: Reverend Father Christopher Flesoras and Reverend Father Seraphim Ivey

City of Roseville: Mike Isom

Roseville Electric: Mark Riffey along with his son Evan

Tommy Apostolos Fund: Aldo Pineschi

and more!

Funds raised locally have helped the Keaton’s Childhood Cancer Alliance…of which $2 million has been donated to UC Davis Cancer Center.

Please consider supporting this incredible community tradition, to learn more visit Bald and Beautiful