Celebrating accomplishments, looking to the future

Roseville, Calif.- As our school communities return from recharging over a very sunny spring break, students and staff are buzzing with the kind of excitement found only during this time of year: the spring sports, college acceptance letter season, performing arts showcases, graduation ceremonies and the promise of a summer break. But these April good vibes are just the beginning…

The future for RJUHSD students looks bright, especially as many begin to receive their college acceptances. Whether opting for a nearby community college, pursuing a four-year degree, exploring trade schools, apprenticeships, or military service, we hold firm our belief in their potential to make significant contributions to society. Heartfelt congratulations to all students as they embark on selecting and gearing up for the next chapter of their lives!

For some students, the next phase may even include online summer school, available to students from any campus across our district, to enrich, enhance and improve their academic journey. We also have an 18-day Credit Recovery Summer School Program for students that runs June 10 through July 5, 2024, so there are options for your students needs and goals.

Honoring employees

Lastly, I am thrilled to honor our Classified Employees of The Year who go above and beyond with their ongoing commitment and dedication to our students and staff. The Board of Trustees will recognize these employees for their outstanding contributions at the April 9, 2024 Board Meeting.

In addition, as honorees, their names will be submitted to the Placer County Office of Education as RJUHSD’s nominees for the countywide Classified Employee of the Year program. We wish them the best of luck in representing our District and we know they will do a great job! Please join me in congratulating these staff members as we thank them for all they do for our students, staff and community:

● Amelia Avina, Paraeducator I at Challenge High School

● Lorena Ledesma, Nutrition Services Site Coordinator at Woodcreek High School

● Christine Newton, Human Resources Technician at the District Office

● Anayat Sharifie, Student Data Info Systems Coordinator in the Technology Department

● Jonathan Tanner, Custodian at Roseville High School

● Martina Waldrup, Bus Driver/Dispatcher in the Transportation Department

As we spring into this beautiful and energetic season ahead, I want to pause and give you my thanks for being part of our greater district community. Enjoy the brightness of the season.

John Becker

RJUHSD Superintendent