Halloween costumes, decorations and accessories

Roseville, Calif. – Autumn is approaching and that means Halloween isn’t far behind. Spirit Halloween superstores are open today in Roseville and Rocklin with two locations.

Convenient locations to explore and shop an enormous selection of Halloween costumes, decorations, accessories, and more.

Looking for convenience, shop online at https://www.spirithalloween.com/

Spirit Halloween locations in Roseville & Rocklin

1– Former Rite Aid Location

990 Pleasant Grove

Roseville, CA 95678

(855) 704-2669

2- Blue Oaks Town Center

6851 Lonetree Blvd.

Rocklin, CA 95765

(855) 704-2669

Location 1 – Roseville

Location 2 – Rocklin

Pumpkin Patches

Electing your favorite pumpkin may not be a simple task, but unlike politics, there’s plenty of quality candidates to choose from. In addition to neighborhood markets and the traditional locations of Apple Hill and Bishop’s, there’s always an October surprise right around the corner. » View Local Area Pumpkin Patches