Halloween costumes, decorations and accessories

Roseville, Calif. – Autumn has arrived and that means Halloween is right around the corner. This morning at 10:00 am, Spirit Halloween superstores are scheduled to open their doors in Roseville and Rocklin.

Three convenient locations to explore and shop an enormous selection of Halloween costumes, decorations, accessories, and more.

Looking for convenience, shop online at https://www.spirithalloween.com/

Spirit Halloween locations in Roseville & Rocklin

1- Corner of Douglas and Sierra Gardens Dr.

1850 Douglas Blvd.

Roseville, CA 95661

(866) 586-0155

2- Next to Golf Galaxy

5761 Five Star Blvd

Roseville, CA 95678

(866) 586-0155

3- Blue Oaks Town Center

6660 Lonetree Blvd.

Rocklin, CA 95765

(866) 586-0155

Location 1 – Roseville

Location 2 – Roseville

Location 3 – Rocklin

Pumpkin Patches

Electing your favorite pumpkin may not be a simple task, but unlike politics, there’s plenty of perfect candidates to choose from. In addition to neighborhood markets and the traditional locations of Apple Hill and Bishop’s, there’s always an October surprise right around the corner. » View Local Area Pumpkin Patches