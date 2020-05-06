Supervisors approve expenditure plan for PCTPA Proposed Ballot Measure

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved a comprehensive expenditure plan identifying which major transportation and traffic improvements are proposed for funding in South Placer should voters decide to pass a ballot measure that would increase the sales tax by a half cent. The expenditure plan, proposed by the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency, identifies a variety of needed transportation projects with the most significant being the widening ​of state route 65 and expansion of the interchange at route 65 and Interstate 80.

Voters in Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville would have to approve the ballot measure with a two-thirds majority vote to move forward with the plan. Although only Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville would be in the sales tax district, state law requires the plan be approved by a majority of the jurisdictions that are members of PCTPA, a joint powers authority. Of those jurisdictions, Colfax, Loomis, Rocklin and Roseville approved the plan in early April. Auburn will consider the plan on April 27 and Lincoln is scheduled to hear the item on May 12.

PCTPA has already completed improvements to the northbound leg of the 65/80 interchange, but hundreds of millions more is still needed to complete improvements, including replacement of the cloverleaf with a bridge flyover structure and expanding the southbound viaduct.

PCTPA Executive Director Mike Luken says the interchange and widening improvements are needed to alleviate current traffic congestion, remove safety hazards and prepare for future growth.

Economic conditions

“We realize the COVID-19 pandemic has changed economic conditions at this time,” said Luken. “These infrastructure projects are a critical component of both an economic recovery after COVID-19 and for the burgeoning economy of South Placer County. The Board of Supervisors’ action enables the PCTPA Board of Directors to make decisions when the county is ready to move forward. Just like 25 other counties that have approved similar transportation measures, South Placer will need these matching funds so that when our community is ready, we will be able to activate this effort.”

The state and federal governments now require local governments to come up with 50% of the cost of a project. The half-cent sales tax would help PCTPA supplement existing funds to secure additional state and federal transportation grants.

In addition to the 65/80 improvements, the plan includes funding to expand existing Capitol Corridor rail and public transit services, improve local streets and roads, build bike lanes to ensure children can get to school safely and more.

For additional information on PCTPA’s transportation investment plan, visit KeepPlacerMoving.com.