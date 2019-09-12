Placer County to save $5 million with solar panel carports

AUBURN, Calif. – New solar panels are coming to parking lots at six county buildings, saving tax dollars and providing renewable energy.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a $275,000, 20-year agreement with ENGIE Services to install, operate and maintain the systems.

Carports will be installed at Placer County’s Community Development Resource Center, Larry Oddo Finance Administration Building, Auburn Justice Center and Auburn Jail in North Auburn; the Bill Santucci Justice Center in Roseville; and the 1000 Sunset building in Rocklin.

ENGIE will now begin the permitting process for the project, with construction expected to begin as soon as 2020.

At all six facilities, the solar panels will be mounted on top of new carports with security lighting and cameras mounted beneath – shading parked vehicles, reducing light pollution and improving security.

The solar panels will provide more than 85% of the total energy needs at several facilities, including the Santucci Justice Center and 1000 Sunset building. They’ll also be tied into the electrical grid, helping to offset power provided by PG&E and Roseville Electric.

Over the 20-year agreement term, the power generated by the solar panels is expected to save the county over $5 million in energy costs.

“We are excited to have our buildings powered by an alternative energy supply, which will help reduce the county’s carbon footprint,” said Placer County Facilities Management Department Director Steve Newsom. “The carbon reduced by these solar panels is equivalent to over 900 vehicles removed from the road for over 20 years.”