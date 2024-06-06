Opportunity to enhance skills and showcase talent

Roseville, CA – This summer, young soccer enthusiasts in the Central California region will have a unique opportunity to enhance their skills and showcase their talent at The Talentprojekt’s elite-level Training & ID Camp, hosted by Roseville Soccer Club. Scheduled for July 22-24 at the Maidu Soccer Fields in Roseville, this camp is specifically designed for experienced players, both boys and girls, ages 9 to 18, who are serious about pursuing a career in soccer.

Unlike ordinary summer soccer camps, The Talentprojekt’s program offers a rare chance for young athletes to train under the guidance of licensed European coaches who are experienced in developing professional habits and soccer fundamentals followed by Bundesliga players. Additionally, participants will be scouted for potential invitations to The Talentprojekt’s prestigious European programs, including the 10-month German residency program and the 10-day “Futures” program.

Camp Details:

● Dates: July 22-24, 2024

● Location: Maidu Soccer Fields, 1550 Maidu Dr (at Rocky Ridge Dr), Roseville, CA 95661

● Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (registration starts at 8:30 a.m.)

● Cost: $399

● Eligibility: Boys and girls, U9 to U18

Coaching sessions

Participants will benefit from group coaching sessions led by licensed German Federation coaches, the same professionals who train Talentprojekt residency players in Germany. The camp also features medical staff, including a physical therapist and athletic trainer, who will lead warmups, cool downs, and provide nutritional presentations to ensure the well-being and peak performance of the athletes.

“Bringing this level of training and exposure to Roseville is incredibly exciting.” Mark Dillon, Founder & CEO of The Talentprojekt.

What to expect

“We aim to provide young, talented players with the professional coaching and scouting opportunities they need to advance their soccer careers and achieve their goal of playing the sport at the highest level.”

Players will receive a training shirt, and soccer balls will be provided for day use. However, participants are encouraged to bring their own athletic gear, including soccer cleats, shin guards, and refillable water bottles. Meals will not be provided, so players should pack lunch and snacks.

This camp represents a significant opportunity for young athletes in the area to gain invaluable experience and potentially secure a spot in The Talentprojekt’s esteemed programs in Germany.

For more information and to register for the camp, please visit the registration page or contact Jamie Dillon at jamie@talentprojekt.

About The Talentprojekt

The mission through our 10-month professional soccer development and study abroad program is to bridge access to Germany’s professional and youth soccer system for North America’s elite youth player. Through reliable academic partners, we offer a stimulating environment that holistically promotes learning and character development making each student-athlete a confident, respectable global citizen.

