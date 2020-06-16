Prescribed burns Tuesday and Wednesday

Auburn – South Placer County residents can expect to see smoke Tuesday June 16th and 17th , 2020. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire will host the annual Fiddyment Burn for firefighters as a training exercise and fuel reduction project.

The project will involve burning approximately 125 acres of grass between East Catlett Road and Sunset Boulevard West, on a parcel just west of the Athens Avenue-Fiddyment Road intersection. The area is north of Roseville and west of Rocklin and Lincoln.

The prescribed burn will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The terrain allows crews to employ direct and indirect methods of firefighting and fire control, and provides agencies an opportunity to train cooperatively in incident command and fire ground tactical operations while reducing fuel loading in a field with significant fire history.