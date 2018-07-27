Sweltering Temps, Carr Fire Smoke Reach Placer County

Roseville, CA- Battered by sweltering 107 degree summer heat, Roseville area residents are getting the double whammy impact from the Carr Fire in the form of smoke-filled air.

The combination of smoke and heat is enough to keep many Placer County residents indoors as air quality was rated unhealthy for all groups on Thursday. Friday is also a Spare The Air day.

Friday: Air Quality Index is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Carr Fire

According to Cal-Fire reports, the Carr Fire which started on July 23, has already destroyed nearly 500 structures. Over 1,700 fire personnel are battling the blaze which has grown to over 44,000 acres with only three percent containment at time of publication. Evacuations are affecting the Redding-Shasta area.

Heat Here to Stay in South Placer County

Temperature throughout the weekend are expected to remain well above 100 degrees with only slight relief in the 10-day forecast as temps are expected to dip only slightly into the upper 90’s.

Depending on wind direction and progress firefighters make on the raging Carr Fire, Placer County’s air quality could be negatively impacted for some time.

Wildfire Smoke: Quick Tips from the CDC