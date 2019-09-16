Large turnout for groundbreaking ceremony in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, CA – Over 400 clergy and laity recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the Shrine of Saint Anna in Roseville.

The new home of St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church will be a Byzantine-styled sanctuary that will provide a much-needed worship space for the faithful. When completed, the Shrine will also providing the region a new symbol, a home and example of the enduring power of faith and family in California’s Sierra foothills.

The parishioners of the Shrine come from families of the greater-Roseville area and throughout Placer County. In addition to maintaining a rich liturgical life and a pastorally relevant ministry for her faithful, the clergy and members of the parish are active with several local nonprofits. The parish supports numerous local, national and international charities.

In 2005, the Parish received a Holy Relic of Saint Anna, the maternal grandmother of Jesus Christ, from Mount Athos, a peninsula of monasteries in northern Greece. Local media covered week long events. In 2007, the Parish received Holy Relics of Ss. Anna and Joachim from the same monastic community. Pilgrims from throughout the world regularly contact and often visit the parish to seek the intercessions of these Saints, particularly for marriage and children.

Rev. Dr. Christoper Flesoras, one of the pastors of the parish said, “Being distinguished as a holy shrine is unique in Christendom, especially before the Sanctuary is even constructed! Yet, our bishop realized the future ministry and importance of this church in Roseville for the faithful both here and abroad. Now, with clergy and laity visiting from as far as Kenya, we break ground for our Sanctuary which, once built, will stand forever. It is truly a privilege for all of us to be a part of this project.”

Saint Anna Church is a vibrant community of faithful Christians of varied backgrounds who are committed to serving God and loving our neighbors by adhering to Orthodox Christian principles that are concurrently Scriptural, Traditional, Apostolic and Eucharistic.