Temporary closure of Senior Cafes, Rec & Respite and Friendly Visitor Programs

Roseville, CA- Seniors First announced they are taking the precautionary measure of closing some programs in the interest of their senior client’s health and well-being.

“We are concerned about what the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) could mean for the vulnerable senior community we serve,” commented Executive Director, Stephanie Vierstra. “We felt it was in the best interest of our clients to temporary close our congregate programs including our Senior Cafés and Rec & Respite programs,” she added. In addition, Seniors First has temporarily halted their Friendly Visitor program.

While the community cafés will be closed for meal service, clients can continue to receive their daily meals by stopping by their regular café location and picking up a “to-go” meal to take home.

The Recreation & Respite and Friendly Visitor programs will remain closed until further notice.

Seniors First continues to closely monitor the information and resources shared by the CDC and Placer County Public Health officials and will continue to modify programs and services as needed to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus.

“The safety of our clients, volunteers and staff remains our highest priority,” Vierstra said. “We will continue to monitor news and information from the experts in disease control and will resume services when it is deemed safe to do so,” she added.