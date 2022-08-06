“One-stop-shop” for senior resources

Roseville, Calif. – On Aug. 11, Placer County residents will be able to attend a “one-stop-shop” for senior resources at Placer PROTECT’s annual senior resource fair.

The resource fair is being held at the Maidu Community Center in Roseville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free legal clinic, resources & more

Over 50 resource providers will be participating including Placer County Adult Protective Services, the Alzheimer’s Association, Seniors First, Agency on Aging-Area 4, Legal Services of Northern California, Salvation Army, and more. The resource fair also includes a free legal clinic, free tech support, free paper shedding (2 box max), multiple seminars and a coffee with local officials.

Supporting Seniors

“These resources are truly a culmination of all the hard work of our Placer PROTECT partners to support the senior residents of our county,” said Deputy District Attorney and Placer PROTECT coordinator Shannon Quigley. “The partnership and resources available in our county are unmatched and a wonderful example of why Placer County is such an amazing place to work, live, and retire.”

To ensure the safety and protection of the county’s senior citizens, the Placer County District Attorney’s office established Placer County PROTECT a multi-disciplinary task force team dedicated to elder abuse investigations, victim support and community awareness.

PROTECT stands for Providing Resources and Outreach to Elderly Citizens Together. This team is composed of the District Attorney’s Office, victim services, adult protective services, local law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations and community representatives.

Connect with local resources

“How a community protects, serves, and supports their senior community effects the quality of life in each county,” said Quigley. “Here in Placer County, our seniors are a priority. Whether you are a senior, or you have a loved one who is a senior, this resource fair is a great opportunity for anyone to connect with local resources who work around the clock to protect our senior residents.”

Quick Go Guide

August 11, 2022

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Maidu Community Center

Roseville, Calif.

Directions

