Highlights & Recognitions in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- ‘Tis the season, and as we step into December, I’m proud of everyone’s hard work this semester. The holiday hustle is in full swing for many RJUHSD families, with traditions on the horizon and, hopefully, some relaxation.

Before we head into winter break, let’s celebrate some highlights from the fall semester. The performing arts shone with marching bands winning trophies, students making it to the California Choral Directors Association Central Region Honor Choir, and engaging performances of Shakespeare and Grease.

Recognition is also well deserved for Oakmont High School’s Bode Penman. As OHS’s Drum Major and right-hand man, Bode has not only set the rhythm on the field but has also dedicated countless hours to shaping a culture of excellence off the field. At this year’s Del Oro Spectacular competition, Bode clinched the bronze, placing 3rd out of 23 incredible groups!

Fall sports

Fall sports brought excitement with firsts and championships. In the debut of girl’s flag football, all RJUHSD schools participated, and Woodcreek made it to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Final. Girl’s volleyball saw Roseville and Granite Bay in the Division 2 CIF Sac Joaquin Section Final. RJUHSD schools sent teams and athletes to the CIF State Championships, with Granite Bay girl’s golf winning a Norcal Championship and placing 4th in the state.

Staff

A big shout-out to the RJUHSD staff! Your dedication has been the backbone of our fast-paced fall. Your collective commitment to our students embodies the true spirit of the holiday season. Your selfless acts of kindness, from volunteering time to supporting fundraising initiatives, exemplify the generous holiday spirit. Your unwavering work ethic and dedication make you the heart and soul of our district, and for that, I am deeply thankful. Now, let’s regroup after a well-deserved breather!

May your holidays be merry and bright, filled with moments shared with loved ones. Here’s to a serene and joyful break for each of you.

John Becker

Superintendent, Roseville Joint Union High School District