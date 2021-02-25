Online art instruction taught by professional cartoonists

SANTA ROSA, Calif.,- In the age of working and schooling from home, fitting in time for live online events can be a juggling act. A new online offering from the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center provides access to interactive programs available around the clock and the world. Schulz Museum On-Demand features pay-to-view video recordings of some of the Museum’s most popular events, from the How to Draw Peanuts series to discussions with popular cartoonists.

“We are so excited to share online art instruction taught by professional cartoonists from Charles Schulz’s own studio,” said Education Director Jessica Ruskin. “And now these events can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.”

On-demand events, anytime, anywhere

Viewers can browse the on-demand events on the Schulz Museum’s website and purchase temporary access to the recordings to enjoy at their leisure. All recordings are $5.00 for Members and $7.00 for Non-Members for one week from the purchase date.

The featured events include crowd favorites such as How to Draw Snoopy and How to Draw Charlie Brown, which provide step-by-step drawing instruction for all skill levels and ages led by Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates artists and cartooning professionals.

Viewers can also revisit some of the Museum’s recent discussions with Charles Schulz’s widow, Jean Schulz, cartoonist Stephan Pastis (Pearls Before Swine), and cartoonist Patrick McDonnell (MUTTS).

Lighthearted distraction

“This increased accessibility has deepened the Schulz Museum’s mission to share the legacy of Peanuts and to build an understanding of the world of cartooning,” said Ruskin. “We are hearing from members and fans from New York, Tokyo, and beyond about how grateful they are for the lighthearted distraction during this difficult time. It gives fans a chance to connect with Schulz’s artwork in a new way- all from the comfort of their home.”

Visit Schulz Museum On-Demandto browse the selection of past events and learn more. The Museum plans to continue adding recent events on an ongoing basis.