Charity tournament provides scholarships for local students

Roseville, CA- The 16th annual Bill Santucci Memorial Golf Tournament will take place Friday, Sept. 27 at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville.

The charity outing is named in honor of Bill Santucci, a dedicated community leader for several decades in Roseville and Placer County.

An avid golfer, Santucci was one of the original founders of the tournament. This year’s tournament hosts include Carol Garcia, Sierra College Board Trustee, Julie Hirota, Board President of Roseville Joint Union High School District, and Placer County Supervisor Kirk Uhler.

The proceeds from the tournament – presented by Placer Vineyards – will be used for scholarships to help graduating Roseville Joint High School District seniors from the following schools: Woodcreek, Roseville, Granite Bay, Oakmont, Adelante, and Antelope. The annual tournament provides $1,000 scholarships to 25 deserving South Placer students.

“Bill Santucci was an avid golfer who looked forward to playing in this tournament that he helped establish for students going off to college from the South Placer region. He would be extremely honored to have his name attached to such a terrific community effort that helps promote higher education in the region.” . Carol Garcia

The four-person scramble format tournament begins with a 10 a.m. registration, followed by barbeque lunch at 11 a.m., and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start at Sierra View, located at 105 Alta Vista Ave. A reception with appetizers and awards will follow the tournament.

Cost & Sponsorship Opportunties

Cost is $150 per person and includes range balls, cart, green fees, barbecue lunch, awards, raffle prizes, and appetizers. The Bill Santucci Memorial Scholarship Fund is administered through the Roseville Joint Union High School District, Tax ID # 94-6002478.

Make checks payable to: RJUHSD/Bill Santucci Memorial Scholarship Fund. If registering online or becoming a sponsor using PayPal, visit www.santuccisscholarship.org. To pay by check, send to: Roseville Joint High School District 1750 Cirby Way, Roseville, CA 95661

For additional information on the tournament or becoming a sponsor, visit www.santuccischolarship.org or call Ashley Brown at 916 787-8954.