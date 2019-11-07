Christmas Toys for families in need

Roseville, CA- Following the success of the Stuff The Bus school supply drive back in August, The Salvation Army and Walmart are teaming up again. This time, it’s to make sure children have toys to open on Christmas morning. .

3,500 locations across U.S.

The Salvation Army is holding holiday toy drives at approximately 3,500 locations across the country. There are 39 stores participating in The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division. Twenty-six stores are in the Sacramento Area area.

Walmart shoppers will receive a list of suggested toys to help The Salvation Army check off holiday wish lists for children and families in need. The goal is to make sure no child goes empty handed this Christmas.

30+ year collaboration

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years with a common mission: to meet needs in their local communities. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services to help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

When: Saturday, November 9, 2019; from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Local Locations

Walmart Stores: Placer County

5454 Crossings Dr., Rocklin, CA

1400 Lead Hill Blvd., Roseville, CA

900 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville, CA

Walmart Stores: Sacramento County

6051 Florin Rd., Sacramento, CA

8270 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento, CA

5821 Antelope Rd., Antelope, CA

1018 Riley St., Folsom, CA (media not allowed on property)

10470 Twin Cities Rd., Galt, CA

10655 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova, CA

7901 Watt Ave., Antelope, CA

7010 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA

4675 Watt Ave., North Highlands, CA

8915 Gerber Rd., Sacramento, CA

8961 Greenback Ln., Orangevale, CA Walmart Stores: Yolo County

755 Riverpoint Ct., West Sacramento, CA

Walmart Stores: Yuba County

1131 N. Beale Rd., Marysville, CA

1150 Harter Rd., Yuba County, CA

Walmart Stores: San Joaquin County

3223 E. Hammer Ln., Stockton, CA

10355 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton, CA

1205 S. Main St., Manteca, CA

3010 W. Grant Line Rd., Tracy, CA

1601 S. Lower Sacramento Rd., Lodi, CA

Walmart Stores: Solano County

235 E. Dorset Dr., Dixon, CA

1501 Helen Power Dr., Vacaville, CA

2701 N. Texas St., Fairfield, CA

350 Waters Rd., Suisun City, CA

Additional locations and more info are available online.