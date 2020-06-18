Assistance needs remain in community

Roseville, CA- The COVID-19 crisis impacted everyone. Many have lost their jobs and are now struggling to make ends meet. The Salvation Army of Roseville wants people to know that we are here to help. The nonprofit currently offers food, rent and utility assistance, emotional and spiritual care, and more to anyone and everyone in need.

The global pandemic intensified food insecurity. The Salvation Army saw a drastic increase in those needing food over the past several months.

“We saw new families and especially seniors that had never come to us for help before or had never needed help before,” said Lieutenant Stephanie Pavlakis, Roseville Corps Officer. “They were having a hard time just getting the things that they needed for daily living.”

The need is still there. Those seeking food assistance in South Placer County are encouraged to stop by The Salvation Army in Downtown Roseville at 100 Lincoln Street. Hours are Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. To receive food, people are asked to bring an ID and a piece of mail showing their address. Those who are homeless are given a “road bag” which contains food that can be prepared and eaten without the use of a kitchen.

As rent and utilities become due once again, The Salvation Army is here to help make ends meet. The nonprofit is offering rent and utility assistance. The amount given is determined on a case-by-case basis. Qualifying factors include providing proof of loss of income and address. To ask questions or make an appointment, call (916) 784-3382.

The Salvation Army also offers Stepping Stones, an intensive case management program, to those who need help getting back on their feet. It includes resume building, mock interviews, professional attire, access to showers, and much more. Those interested can also make an appointment at the number listed above.