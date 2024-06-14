Transportation sales tax measure will go before south Placer voters

Roseville, Calif. – Residents of three south Placer County cities will be asked to vote on a 30-year half-cent sales tax increase to support $1.58 billion in road and highway improvements as outlined in the Placer County Transportation Agency’s Draft South Placer County District Transportation Expenditure Plan.(See draft below)

The Placer County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday to create a special election for voters that live within the city limits of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln. The special election will be consolidated as a measure on the ballot for the 2024 General Election taking place Nov. 5.

Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln

If approved by voters, the half-cent sales tax will only be charged within the three incorporated cities.

The PCTPA’s expenditure plan outlines major improvements including the widening of state Route 65 from three to five lanes in each direction between Galleria Boulevard and Twelve Bridges Road. Another major project under the plan is a safety and capacity improvement project for the Interstate 80 and state Route 65 interchange.

Additionally, a portion of the sales tax funding will go towards local road improvements within the three cities – such as pothole repair, paving and other projects. Smaller percentages of the funding will go toward enhancing local transit systems and bicycle and pedestrian pathway projects.

“I’m excited about the unanimous vote by the Placer County Board of Supervisors to give the residents of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln the opportunity to vote on their transportation future this November.” PCTPA Executive Director Matt Click

The Board of Supervisors took action in April to endorse the PCTPA’s Draft South Placer County District Transportation Expenditure Plan, as did each of six city and town councils in the county – including unanimous approval by Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln city councils.

