Sac State receives 300-acre from Eli Broad for academic center

Roseville, CA- The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees approved Sacramento State Placer Center and a donation of 300 acres from entrepreneur and philanthropist Eli Broad and his company, Placer Ranch, Inc.

Placer Center will be a central piece of the planned 2,200-acre Placer Ranch development within Placer County’s Sunset Area, which has been set aside for decades to generate job growth in the region.

The land donation is valued at $27.4 million. The Placer County Board of Supervisors has partnered with Placer Ranch, Inc., to provide necessary infrastructure for Placer Center.

Project leaders say groundbreaking is expected within a few years, though an exact date has not been set.

Future Plans

Placer Center initially could serve hundreds of students. With future approval by CSU trustees, the center could expand to serve thousands of Sacramento State and Sierra College students.

The first Placer Center buildings are expected to be a Placer County crime lab and a Sierra College transfer center. Other buildings will follow based on fundraising and public/private partnership opportunities.

Placer Ranch businesses, industry and housing eventually could generate a significant number of jobs and have an important economic impact on the region.

“The impact of this decision for the Placer region and most importantly our students is unprecedented,” said Holly Tiche, president of Placer Ranch, Inc. “Today is a testimony to the power of partnership among education, government and private industry.

WHERE: Site for Placer Ranch and Sacramento State Placer Center is between Rocklin to the east, Roseville to the south, Lincoln to the north, and unincorporated Placer County to the west.

WHO: Sacramento State Placer Center is a partnership among California State University, Placer Ranch, Inc., Placer County, Sacramento State and Sierra College.

Placer Ranch is led by president and Sacramento State alumna, Holly Tiche, and is owned by philanthropist Eli Broad, a champion of K-12 public education and higher education in California, and a CSU Trustee from 1978 to 1982.

WHEN: Placer Ranch was approved by Placer County Board of Supervisors in December 2019; approved by CSU trustees, March 24, 2020.