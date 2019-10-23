Greater Sacramento area gained 18,700 jobs over the year

Sacramento, CA- The unemployment rate in the Sacramento / Roseville /Arden-Arcade MSA was 3.0 percent in September 2019, down from a revised 3.7 percent in August 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.4 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent for California and 3.3 percent for the nation during the same period.

The unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in El Dorado County, 2.6 percent in Placer County, 3.1 percent in Sacramento County, and 3.1 percent in Yolo County.

Between August 2019 and September 2019, combined employment in the counties of El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo, increased by 100 to total 1,029,500 jobs.

Education and health services (up 1,700 jobs) led the region with a normal seasonal job gain from August to September. Health care and social assistance accounted for 76.5 percent of the growth, picking up 1,300 jobs. Educational services added 400 jobs.

Government advanced by 1,400 jobs. Local government (up 1,500 jobs) experienced seasonal gains in local government education following the summer recess. These gains offset a slight loss in federal government, which was down 100 jobs. State government was unchanged.

Construction advanced by 400 jobs over the month. Specialty trade contractors (up 800 jobs) was responsible for the job growth.

Meanwhile, six major industries reported month-over decline, led by leisure and hospitality (down 2,200 jobs), farm (down 900 jobs), and other services (down 300 jobs).

Between September 2018 and September 2019, total jobs in the region increased by 18,700, or 1.9 percent.

Growth sectors