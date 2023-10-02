Sacramento to Roseville train service set to triple routes

Capitol Corridor Awarded $42.51 Million from Federal Railroad Administration Funds

Roseville, Calif. – The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has awarded $42.51 million to the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program, to complete Phase 1 of its Sacramento to Roseville Third Track Project (SR3T).

Phase 1 will result in two additional roundtrips added between Roseville and Sacramento for a total of three roundtrips.

According to officials, this marks the first federal funding awarded to CCJPA since 2009.

CCJPA Service

The Capitol Corridor is an intercity passenger train system that provides a convenient alternative to traveling along the congested I-80, I-680 and I-880 freeways by operating fast, reliable and affordable intercity rail service to 18 stations in 8 Northern California counties: Placer, Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco, and Santa Clara, a 170-mile rail corridor. An extensive, dedicated motorcoach network provides bus connections to serve the second-largest urban service area in the Western United States.

The Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) is a partnership among the six local transit agencies in the eight county service area which shares the administration and management of the Capitol Corridor. The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) provides day-to-day management support to the CCJPA.

Capitol Corridor services are developed with input from our riders, private and public sector stakeholders, along with the partners who help deliver the Capitol Corridor service – Amtrak, the Union Pacific Railroad, Caltrans and the various agencies and communities that make up the Capitol Corridor.

