Celebrating history of the rails

Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville Roundhouse Model Railroad Association is hosting its Open House this weekend on July 12 to coincides with the long awaited arrival of the “Big Boy” steam engine.

The Open House is a great opportunity for model railroad enthusiasts to learn more about the association, view its collection of vintage and scale model trains, watch live demonstrations, and get a peek at the progress being made on its exciting expansion project.

Check out the HO large scale layout and two-level N scale layout. Admission and parking are free, donations welcome. Refreshments will be available.

When

July 12, 2024

10:00 AM until 4:00 PM

Where

Railroad Roundhouse Model Railroad Association

9707 Cook Riolo Rd. Building 3

Roseville, Calif. 95747

https://www.rosevilleroundhouse.org

Map & Directions

The “Big Boy” is the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, so if you’re in the area, you won’t want to miss the chance to see and hear it in person. Check out both events if you can!

