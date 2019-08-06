ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Students at Merryhill Preschool in Roseville recently held a school supply drive and donated 17 backpacks stuffed with back-to-school items to Operation Backpack, which benefits homeless children in need.

Over the past month, students collected backpacks, pencils, folders, notebooks, markers and more. At the close of the drive, students helped fill the backpacks with the donated items and loaded them into vehicles for delivery to the organization. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of helping other children in need.

Operation Backpack provides thousands of backpacks, grade-specific school supplies and a variety of support services to homeless, at-risk and foster children from preschool to high school levels throughout the Bay Area, Greater Sacramento Area and Reno regions.