Change Begins with Me: Jaiden Beavers

Age: 11

School: Catheryn Gates Elementary

Entrepreneur with Epicthreads.net

What would you like people to know about you?

It’s an important piece of my story that I was born with hearing loss in my right ear & I wear a hearing aid. My parents have never allowed my disability to prevent me from experiencing life. I play sports. I love video games and technology. I have a strong group of friends that believe I have value.

How did you come up with the idea for your business?

When my mom recently opened an e-commerce store our house was filled with talks about margins, website building and goals. I felt I wanted something to be passionate about too.

We started talking about my own vision, my own goals and what I wanted to do for the world. That’s when Epicthreads.net was born. I knew I wanted designs to inspire other kids like me. Kids with disabilities and differences. From Autism to Down Syndrome – we matter. We have value.

Describe your business.

I design and sell t-shirts that have empowering messages for kids and grown-ups. People with differences and disabilities, like me. I recently expanded to add water bottles & coffee mugs too.

How did you get your parents’ support?

My parents had me sit down and make a list of FIVE reasons I wanted my own business. My list couldn’t have anything that involved money. If they were going to invest in this, my plan had to have a greater purpose. I won’t share my entire list with you, but at the top of it was to “inspire other kids with disabilities and to change the world.”

After I gave them my list, I had to research a charity I would be passionate about supporting and decide on a percentage of my profits to donate. Because I feel so strongly that we should all be treated with kindness, I committed to donating to the Anti-Bullying Campaign.

How long have you been in business and what is your vision for the future?

I’ve been in business for a year and a half. I want people that wear my shirts to feel like it’s their armor. We may be different, but being different is awesome! I dream of a world where we all feel valued. It would be awesome for Epicthreads.net to be a part of that.

Anything else you would like to add?

I didn’t expect the impact my vision would have on others. Word traveled quickly to our state capitol and I was invited to speak on a panel in front of over 100 policy makers. I received a standing ovation and got to have lunch with several influential people that run the State of California.

This March I was invited to speak at a business conference of over 350 people. I still get nervous speaking or when I think about having my own business. My parents have taught me that we can do hard things even when we’re scared. Change begins with me. Together we really can change our world.

