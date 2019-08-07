Learn about the Placer-Sacramento Gateway Plan and provide input at workshop

Roseville, CA- Join the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency (PCTPA) for the first community workshop regarding the Placer Sacramento Gateway Plan on Thursday, August 8.

“To be able to decide which transportation projects would best serve the region, the planning team really needs to hear from the community,” said Roseville Mayor and PCTPA Board Member John Allard. “When we have an understanding of what is most important to residents in both regions, we can determine which improvements would have the most positive impact on their daily lives.”

“We encourage community members to stop by this workshop and take advantage of the opportunity to help shape the future of their region’s transportation future,” said Mike Luken, PCTPA Executive Director. “PCTPA and the planning team need to hear from the community on key topics including traffic congestion, travel options, connectivity, and quality of life.”

Roseville Workshop

Community members can stop by the workshop on Thursday, August 8 any time between 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The workshop will take place at the Roseville Civic Center located at 311 Vernon Street in Roseville. Project team members and PCTPA representatives will be available to answer questions.

Community members are encouraged to RSVP at www.more80choices.eventbrite.com. For community members who cannot attend the workshop in-person, they can provide input through a short online survey at www.more80choices.com.