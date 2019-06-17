Annual Roseville Water Quality Report

Roseville, CA- The City of Roseville has released its annual report on local water quality. According to the report, water quality in Roseville meets state and federal standards. The published report shows no violations.

“Under the guidelines provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the City of Roseville monitors and tests the drinking water from source to tap. ” [City of Roseville Water Report]

Read the City’s report below.

