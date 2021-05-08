Unseasonably dry, warm conditions stoke fire concerns

Roseville, CA – Northern California residents may be accustomed to warm and dry conditions prompting red flag warnings. In 2021, those warnings are arriving much earlier than in previous years. Following another dry winter, another busy fire season is anticipated in the midst of what scientists view as part of a long term megadrought.

Forecasted temperatures hovering around 90 degrees with evening lows in the 50’s are expected over the weekend in Roseville and South Placer County.

This weekend, the National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Western Placer County.

FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

May 8 2021

Critical Fire Weather Conditions through Monday afternoon for elevations below 2000 feet

Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Central Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. The strongest winds are expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and through favorably oriented gaps and canyons in the surrounding foothills. Lighter wind expected Tuesday, but hot and dry weather conditions will continue.

Sacramento Far Western Placer, southern Sutter and Solano County

Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes portions of Nevada-Yuba-Placer-Amador and El Dorado Units-Eastern Mendocino NF

Eastern Portion of Shasta/Trinity NF-

Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft-

Central Sacramento Valley in Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern

Sutter, and Butte County Below 1000 Ft-

Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo-

Below 1000 Ft-Southeast Edge Shasta-

Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama-Glenn Unit

Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes portions of Shasta-Trinity and Butte Units-

Red Flag through Monday

Gusty winds and low humidity

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.