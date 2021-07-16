Concerts, Wine, Farmers Markets, & more!

Roseville, CA- The weekend is here and the weather looks perfectly summery. Sunny with daytime highs in the upper 90’s and low’s in the 60’s are forecast for Roseville and South Placer. If you’re heading up the hill toward Lake Tahoe, expect high temps in the upper 70’s.

Some terrific local area events both free and paid are happening this weekend. Here’s a quick look.

On tap this weekend

Friday, July 16

The Great Out There (3 days of wine, food & fun)

“One of our favorite wine events in all of California!”

Saturday, July 17

The Great Out There (3 days of wine, food & fun)

Roseville: Movie Grease (Vernon Street Town Square) (8:30 pm – 10:30 pm )

Rocklin Quarry Park: Warrant Cherry Pie Tour

Roseville Youth Basketball @ Grounds

Rocklin Farmers Market: RC Willey lot (8:00 a.m. – noon)

Kings Beach Concert: The Gold Souls

Folsom Amphitheater Concert: Ryan Hernandez and Band

Roseville Concert: Life in the Fast Lane (Eagles Tribute)

Sunday, July 18

The Great Out There (3 days of wine, food & fun)

Roseville Farmers Market: @ Mahany Park (8:30- 1:00 pm)

Granite Bay Farmers Market: Quarry Ponds Town Center 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Roseville

