Concerts, Wine, Farmers Markets, & more!
Roseville, CA- The weekend is here and the weather looks perfectly summery. Sunny with daytime highs in the upper 90’s and low’s in the 60’s are forecast for Roseville and South Placer. If you’re heading up the hill toward Lake Tahoe, expect high temps in the upper 70’s.
Some terrific local area events both free and paid are happening this weekend. Here’s a quick look.
On tap this weekend
Friday, July 16
The Great Out There (3 days of wine, food & fun)
“One of our favorite wine events in all of California!”
Saturday, July 17
The Great Out There (3 days of wine, food & fun)
Roseville: Movie Grease (Vernon Street Town Square) (8:30 pm – 10:30 pm )
Rocklin Quarry Park: Warrant Cherry Pie Tour
Roseville Youth Basketball @ Grounds
Rocklin Farmers Market: RC Willey lot (8:00 a.m. – noon)
Kings Beach Concert: The Gold Souls
Folsom Amphitheater Concert: Ryan Hernandez and Band
Roseville Concert: Life in the Fast Lane (Eagles Tribute)
Sunday, July 18
The Great Out There (3 days of wine, food & fun)
Roseville Farmers Market: @ Mahany Park (8:30- 1:00 pm)
Granite Bay Farmers Market: Quarry Ponds Town Center 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
