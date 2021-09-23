Roseville and Lincoln Light Up the Weekend

Roseville, Calif.- The weather isn’t the only thing heating up in Roseville and South Placer County. A bustling local event season is roaring back to life to all ages and interests in and around town.

Warm, sunny days and cool nights are forecast was we head in the first weekend of Autumn.This weekends temps are expected to be in the 90’s with overnight low’s dipping into the 50’s.

Top picks for local area events this weekend.

Taste of Lincoln Showcase – Featured Event

One of our favorite annual events happens this Saturday in Downtown Lincoln. The Lincoln Area Chamber throws down some classic adult fun at this 21+ only event. A lively and energetic evening of food, fun, and music. Always popular and always a blast, we hope to see you there! Beermann’s Plaza and Downtown Lincoln.

Tickets Available Online!

Rocklin Free Farmers Market

Rain or Shine: Last Friday of Every Month. A free farmers market in Rocklin offering drive-thru service is available due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. The farmers market happens rain or shine on the last Friday of Every Month from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Johnson-Springview Park.

Be Well Roseville: Fitness in the Park

Early risers get ready! Join us at our new series of fitness in the park leading to the launch of Be Well Roseville. Saturday, September 25, 8:30-9:30am at Crabb Park (Family Yoga)

Family Fest Downtown Roseville

Vernon Street Town Square

Grab the family and come out to the event featuring kid zones, vendors, live performances, food trucks, truck exploration zone and character meet & greets.

Roseville Farmers Market at Mahany Park

Arguably Roseville’s best! Produce, Bakeries, Crafts and more! Roseville’s newest Farmers Market takes place every Sunday morning from 9:00 am- 1:00 pm in west Roseville at the Mahany Park lot. Come enjoy a large selection of fresh produce, crafts baked goods, fresh bread and much more! All Year Round – Rain or Shine.

Roseville Movie Night Sing-Along

Roseville Vernon Street Town Square at 8:00 pm

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG-13) Here we go again. Get your dancing shoes on and sing your heart out to a movie with amazing songs from ABBA. Dress up and play the part, or sit back and relax and enjoy the show.

