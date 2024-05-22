Heating up while cooling down in Roseville 2024

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville temperatures are rising and spectacularly warm and sunny weather means the return of water fun! The perfect remedy for cooling down those hyper-charged youngsters on a hot summer’s day. Let’s get soaked Roseville!

Crabb Park and Vernon Street in Downtown splashes back into action. Woohoo! Here’s this year’s schedule for water fun in Roseville.

↬ Summer Fun Starts Here ↫ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

Water feature hours

10am-8pm on weekends only*, May 1 through Memorial Day

10am-8pm daily*, Memorial Day through Labor Day

10am-7pm daily*, Labor Day – September 30

*Hours are subject to change due to special events or unplanned maintenance needs.

Be sure to bring the sunscreen, a towel and your family/friends to cool off, Roseville style.

Park locations

related