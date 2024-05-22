Heating up while cooling down in Roseville 2024
Roseville, Calif. – Roseville temperatures are rising and spectacularly warm and sunny weather means the return of water fun! The perfect remedy for cooling down those hyper-charged youngsters on a hot summer’s day. Let’s get soaked Roseville!
Crabb Park and Vernon Street in Downtown splashes back into action. Woohoo! Here’s this year’s schedule for water fun in Roseville.
Water feature hours
- 10am-8pm on weekends only*, May 1 through Memorial Day
- 10am-8pm daily*, Memorial Day through Labor Day
- 10am-7pm daily*, Labor Day – September 30
*Hours are subject to change due to special events or unplanned maintenance needs.
Be sure to bring the sunscreen, a towel and your family/friends to cool off, Roseville style.
Park locations
- Vernon Street Town Square, 311 Vernon St.
- Crabb Park, 1000 Scarborough Dr.
- Luken Park, 2350 Pleasant Grove
