Notable changes for cooling down in Roseville 2022

Roseville, Calif. – The temperatures are creeping up so water features in Roseville parks will soon be opening in 2022 to help you cool off. This year, the scheduled opening is two weeks later than last year with some parks closed.

Water features this year appear to be limited to Downtown Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square. Due to needed repairs at Crabb Park, water features will be closed until further notice. Luken Park water features are closed this year due to drought as it does not recirculate water resources.

Water feature hours:

10am-8pm on weekends only, May 14 through Memorial Day 10am-8pm daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day

10am-7pm daily*, Labor Day – September 30

*Hours are subject to change due to special events or unplanned maintenance needs.

Be sure to bring the sunscreen, a towel and your family/friends to cool off, Roseville style.

Park locations:

Vernon Street Town Square, 311 Vernon St.

Crabb Park, 1000 Scarborough Dr. (water feature closed until further notice)

Luken Park, 2350 Pleasant Grove Blvd. (water feature closed for 2022)

