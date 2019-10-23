13 projects in California invited to to apply for a total of $1.6 billion
SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting 13 projects in California to apply for a total of $1.6 billion in Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans.
Across the nation, a total of 38 projects in 18 states are being invited to apply for about $6 billion in loans to help finance over $12 billion in water infrastructure investments and create up to 200,000 jobs.
“This announcement highlights billions of dollars in needed water infrastructure investments to upgrade aging infrastructure, reduce exposure to lead and emerging contaminants and improve the lives of millions of Americans across the country – all while creating almost 200,000 jobs.”
“Investments in water infrastructure can build healthier communities and stronger economies across our region,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “These prospective borrowers have submitted proposals for projects that will deliver clean water and protect human health.”
EPA’s WIFIA loans will allow communities across the country to implement projects to address national water priorities – including providing for clean and safe drinking water by reducing exposure to lead and emerging contaminants, addressing aging water infrastructure and developing water recycling and reuse projects. EPA received 51 letters of interest from both public and private entities in response to the 2019 WIFIA Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA).
After a robust, statutorily required review process, the WIFIA Selection Committee chose the following prospective borrowers’ projects in California to submit a loan application:
- City of San Mateo; Basins 2 and 3 Collection System Improvements Project; $85 million
- Soquel Creek Water District; Pure Water Soquel; $49 million
- City of Oceanside; Buccaneer Sewer Lift Station and Force Main Project; $47 million
- City of Oceanside; Pure Water Oceanside and Lower Recycled Water Distribution System Expansion Project; $57 million
- South Coast Water District; Doheny Ocean Desalination Project; $60 million
- Monterey One Water; Pure Water Monterey Groundwater Replenishment Project; $44 million
- Poseidon Resources LP (Channelside); Huntington Beach Desalination Plant; $585 million
- City of Daly City; Vista Grande Drainage Basin Improvement Project; $61 million
- City of Roseville; Roseville’s Water Future Initiative; $37 million
- San Francisco Public Utilities Commission; Southeast Plant New Headworks Facility Project; $236 million
- San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority; Jones Pumping Plant Unit Motor Rehabilitation Project; $19 million
- Vallejo Flood & Wastewater District; Secondary Effluent Project; $12 million
- East County Advanced Water Purification Joint Powers Authority; Water Purification Project; $342 million