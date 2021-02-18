Scammer techniques and how to protect yourself

Roseville, CA- Spring is almost here and many of us are ready to get started on some overdo projects around the house or on the honey-do list.

Whether you’re renting an apartment or own your own home, a great way to address normal wear and tear is regular upkeep (e.g., applying a fresh coat of paint, planting new flowers in flowerpots, or having the flooring replaced.) If you find that you need extra help, be cautious when hiring someone you don’t know.

There are several ways scammers advertise and try to take advantage of people.

11 tips to consider when hiring someone, or a contractor:

Some scammers often solicit at your door or randomly call you offering to fix a problem you didn’t know you had.

Some scammers advertise that they can fix roof leaks, install windows, or furnish your roof with solar panels for a low price…but you must act now.

Some scammers might pressure you to make a quick decision or offer to provide financing.

Some scammers might demand all or a large down payment and then never complete the work.

Some scammers might do sloppy work or make the situation worse.

Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself and your home:

Ask solicitors, vendors, or contractors for references, and license and insurance information.

Confirm a solicitor’s (also known as Home Improvement Salesperson) or contractor’s license is valid and current by searching the Department of Consumer Affairs Contractors State License Board: https://www.cslb.ca.gov/OnlineServices/CheckLicenseII/CheckLicense.aspx

Try to get written estimates from three different companies/contractors – this helps to make sure the pricing offered is within a standard range.

Take time to make an educated decision.

Do not pay by cash, direct wire transfer, or load funds onto gift cards.

If hired, try to make sure the contract clearly states the services being provided, the materials to be used, and estimated time of completion.



If at any time, you believe you have been scammed, please contact the Roseville Police Department to file a crime report or on the Roseville Police Department website