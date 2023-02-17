Symbols of hope: Private collection of violins, violas, and cellos

Roseville, Calif. – The Chabad House of Placer County is honored to announce a special, one-night concert on Feb. 28 featuring the world-famous “Violins of Hope,” restored violins that were played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust.

One of the violins will be played by Folsom Lake Symphony concertmaster Anita Felix, whose grandfather was a renowned conductor who himself fled Nazi Germany. Three other violins will be on display.

In addition to music, the event will include stories of the violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust.

“It is our hope that this life-changing educational concert will reach the hearts of students and adults. The event will emphasize messages of hope, tolerance, and resilience through music, bringing the violins’ stories alive again. Rabbi Yossi Korik, Executive Director of the Chabad House of Placer County

Tickets

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Johnson Hall @ The Grounds in Roseville. Tickets can be purchases at www.JewishRoseville.com/tools/events. Student ticket discounts are available.

The restorations were carefully done by famous Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein and his son, Avshalom.

The “Violins of Hope” event is part of a continuing series of Holocaust education events organized by the Chabad House.

Felix, currently in her ninth season as the Folsom Lake Symphony’s concertmaster, is also a member of the Sacramento Philharmonic and performs regularly with the orchestra of the Sacramento Opera, Sacramento Choral Society and Sacramento Ballet.

The Chabad Center is committed to exposing young people to stories from the Holocaust.

For more information about sponsoring this event, please call 916-500-4522.

About the Chabad House of Placer County

Inspired by the teachings and legacy of The Lubavitcher Rebbe, in 2005 Rabbi Yossi & Malkie Korik founded Chabad of Roseville, which serves as a unique and vibrant beacon of Jewish life and education in the Placer County Area. Chabad is dedicated to making the beauty and joys of our Jewish traditions and heritage accessible, relevant, and meaningful. Visit the Chabad Center’s website at www.JewishRoseville.com