One-of-a-kind home decor at Roseville Veterans Hall

Roseville, Calif.- Join us this November 24 & 25 for a Black Friday and Small Business Saturday event at Roseville Veterans Hall. We’ll be holding our Vintique Decor PopUp for all your holiday gifting needs!

Trying to find that fabulous, one-of-a-kind home decor “conversation” piece? We’ll have a wide selection to choose from! Working with an interior designer to decorate your new home or current house renovation? Bring them with you!

“Best of the Best” LOCAL vendors

We are joining up to bring you the “Best of the Best” LOCAL vendors in antique/vintage/retro/mid-century home decor, furniture, clothing and holiday decorations! We are a 100% pure, “old stuff” PopUp event with twenty vendors participating.

Plus, a drawing for prizes on BOTH shopping days, social media photo op area, coffee cart for hot drinks and a comfortable seating area for those waiting for you while you shop!

There is plenty of free parking nearby within walking distance. Come visit us for a uniquely fun shopping experience.

Tickets!

Tickets are available online on our Facebook page or buy your ticket at the door.

We look forward to meeting you!

Nov 24-25, 2023

Roseville Veterans Hall

110 Park Drive

Roseville, Calif. 95678

Visit Online

🎄 Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and surrounding communities! VIEW ALL