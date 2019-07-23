Exploring Indianapolis’ Innovative Solutions Addressing Housing, Workforce Development, Mobility and Sports Economy

Sacramento, Calif. – The Sacramento Metro Chamber’s annual immersive, civic improvement travel program Study Mission will head to Indianapolis, Indiana on September 10-13 with over 100 regional business and community leaders, as well as elected officials. Since 1998, the Sacramento Metro Chamber has led a delegation to a city that can provide unique insights and valuable learning opportunities to inform and inspire action, investments and policy decisions in our communities.

The 21st annual edition, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will examine three core themes – Collaborative Leadership, Inclusive Economy, and Quality of Life IS Quality of Place – with various seminars and workshops that span four days. This year’s program will also revisit lessons learned when the Metro Chamber delegation visited Indy in 2005.

With this year’s program examining regional connectivity, workforce housing, the collaboration between elected officials over time beyond party and more, Roseville Vice Mayor Krista Bernasconi will serve as the delegation’s Honorary Chair. As a small-business owner and engaged Capital Region resident previously serving on Roseville’s planning commission and the Roseville City School District Board of Education, Vice Mayor Bernasconi will help provide a unique perspective on Indy’s path to prosperity and how it can be translated for the region.

“Our greatest strengths are our collaboration and willingness to learn and lead. That’s what Study Mission is all about. I am eager to learn what works well in Indianapolis and what’s applicable throughout the Capital Region.” Roseville Vice Mayor Krista Bernasconi.

Previous Study Missions have resulted in several successful outcomes including the annual young professional conference – EMERGE Summit, modeled after young professional engagements explored in Denver and Philadelphia, as well as new developments in the Old Sacramento Waterfront examined in Brooklyn.

“Through our annual Study Mission program, the Capital Region’s thinkers, community leaders and agents of positive change have an opportunity to dive into similar challenges and opportunities other cities have faced, ask critical questions and find solutions,” said Metro Chamber President and CEO Amanda Blackwood.

Registration for the 21st Annual Study Mission is currently open. To ensure travel with the full delegation of elected, business and community leaders, delegates must sign up by August 1. Visit MetroChamber.org/study-mission/ for more information.