Community park popular on Memorial Day

Roseville, CA- Roseville Veteran’s Memorial Park honors those who served. This popular community gathering place provides residents with opportunities for recreation and relaxation in a beautiful setting.

Split into two distinct sections which are separated via open space walking trail path, Veteran’s Memorial offers a small playground, picnic areas and sports fields. Restrooms are also available at this location.

Unpaved paths offer further exploration into Roseville’s scenic open spaces. Paved shared-use paths allow for cyclists and pedestrians to explore portions of Roseville’s exceptionally connected maze of community parks and neighborhoods.

Multiple Access Points

Roseville Veteran’s Memorial parking is available from either Crocker Ranch Road or Blue Oaks Blvd. An accessible and short walk connects both sections of the park. For those looking for extra steps and scenery, a small parking area at the end of Orchard View Road provides an additional access point.

10021 Crocker Ranch Rd.

Roseville, CA 95747

Community Parks / Restrooms / Playground / Walking Paths

Map & Directions