Proposed Utility Hikes

Roseville Environmental Utilities is holding two community meetings to update customers about proposed water, wastewater and solid waste utility rate adjustments.

The adjustments will offset costs of infrastructure maintenance and rehabilitation, compliance with current and future regulations, and to ensure continued high quality services.

Roseville is proposing the following approximate adjustments:

Water: 3 percent in 2019 and 3 percent in 2020

Wastewater: 4 percent in 2019 and 4 percent in 2020

Solid waste: 5 percent in 2019 and 5 percent in 2020

If City Council approves the proposal in May, a typical residential water, wastewater and solid waste utility bill would increase by approximately $4.21 as of July 1, 2019, and $4.26 as of July 1, 2020. This is an average 3.9 percent increase for all three utilities in the first 12 months, and an additional 3.9 percent the following year.

Customers interested in learning about the projected adjustments can attend a community meeting.

March 12

Martha Riley Library

1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard

6 p.m.

March 14

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Drive

6 p.m.

Following the community meetings, the City will present the rate proposal to the Public Utilities Commission in April, hold a public hearing at City Council in May, with adoption in June. For more information, visit www.Roseville.ca.us/2019rates.

