Inspiring change and environmental stewardship

Roseville, Calif. – After years of educating children, customers, and the community on the value of utility services and environmental responsibility, the Roseville Utility Exploration Center (UEC) is transforming completely. The UEC, well-known for its hands-on learning experiences, events, and educational opportunities, will welcome visitors April 6, 2024 to an entirely new realm of exhibits and interactive displays.

Since its inception, the 3,000-square-foot learning center has fostered a deep understanding of energy conservation, water efficiency, waste management, and preserving our environment. Building on its success of more than 30,000 visitors annually, the UEC is poised to inspire visitors for years to come with a state-of-the-art learning center dedicated to showcasing the invaluable utilities provided by Roseville.

‘Unique opportunity’

“We have a unique opportunity to breathe new life into our learning space for utility and environmental stewardship, creating an experience that will leave a lasting impact on all who visit,” said Brayden Mitchell, UEC supervisor.

“While the exhibits will completely transform, our commitment to inspiring positive change remains. The new displays will offer both returning and new visitors a cutting-edge museum experience, highlighting the exceptional value of Roseville’s utilities.” Brayden Mitchell, UEC supervisor

Exhibits

The upcoming exhibits will blend high-tech and low-tech elements. Among the highlights, visitors will encounter an actual garbage truck, participate in hands-on waste sorting activities mirroring Placer County’s recycling practices, explore the wonderful world of wastewater-cleaning microbes, and discover innovative ways to deliver electricity to homes while minimizing environmental impacts.

“Historically, our Center’s interpretive staff break down complex utility and environmental concepts into easily digestible information to create a deep understanding within our community on ways to reduce impacts and be the solution,” explained Mitchell. “The revamped UEC will not only transform our physical space but also change how we teach and inspire those who step through our doors.”

Conservation message

Jointly funded by the City of Roseville’s Electric and Environmental Utilities, which includes drinking water, wastewater, solid waste, and stormwater management, the UEC is crucial in conveying important conservation messages through its exhibits and programs. The Center relies on the expertise of its dedicated educators and volunteers to deliver these mandated messages effectively.

UEC Reimagined – April 6, 2024

Parking will become limited (especially during the first several hours), so carpooling is encouraged. If you’re nearby, consider walking or biking—though it may be chilly, the weather promises to be pleasant.

(especially during the first several hours), so carpooling is encouraged. If you’re nearby, consider walking or biking—though it may be chilly, the weather promises to be pleasant. The opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will begin at 10:15 a.m . in the courtyard between the library/UEC and the Mahany Sports Center, and the actual ribbon cutting will take place in the lobby.

. in the courtyard between the library/UEC and the Mahany Sports Center, and the actual ribbon cutting will take place in the lobby. Following the ceremony, the UEC will be open until 4 p.m., allowing ample time to explore and enjoy the newly redefined space.

Map & Directions

