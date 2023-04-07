CHP Officer and Innocent Hostages shot

Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville Police Department is confirming an Officer Involved Shooting occurred. The Initial OIS was between the suspect and the California Highway Patrol. The Roseville Police Department responded to assist CHP, at which time Roseville Officers and CHP officers engaged the suspect.

Gunfire was exchanged between the officers and the suspect. The suspect was injured and taken into custody shortly after.

Suspect Identification

At this time the Roseville Police Department can confirm a CHP Task Force was attempting a search warrant service on 35 year old suspect Eric J. Abril of Roseville. The suspect remains hospitalized and has not been officially booked into the Placer County Jail. Once the suspect has gone through the official booking process we will release the booking photo. For information related to the initial search warrant please contact CHP directly.

Victim Identification

The deceased has been identified as James MacEgan of Roseville and the second victim has been identified as his spouse. The Roseville Police Department is respecting the family’s privacy and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this tragic time.

The Roseville Police Department will continue investigating into next week and will release more information at that time.

We would again like to send our condolences to the victims, the victim’s family and everyone involved in yesterday’s incident. There were heroic efforts and responses from multiple allied agencies who responded to assist during this tragic event.

We would also like to thank the Firefighters from Station 5 who were quick to respond and safely bring the injured CHP officer into the fire station for refuge and provided immediate medical treatment prior to transport.

As this is still an ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing additional information at this time regarding the role of the firefighters on scene during this incident.

April 6. 2023

Roseville, Calif.- At approximately 12:30 p.m. today, Roseville Police Department responded to assist a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Task Force Officer after “shots fired” was broadcast over the police radio. CHP then advised Roseville emergency dispatch, a CHP officer had been shot in the area of Mahany Park.

As Roseville officers arrived on scene to assist CHP, officers observed the suspect still carrying a gun and fleeing from CHP. The suspect ran through Mahany Park and took two innocent civilian hostages near the greenbelt area. Officers quickly confronted the suspect and he was apprehended.

Hostages shot

It is believed the suspect shot both hostages during the incident. Roseville Police officers rescued the hostages. One of the hostages was pronounced deceased on scene. The second innocent person was also transported to a local area hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Fire department personnel and American Medical Response ambulances were on scene to treat the victims.

The names of the hostages will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Suspect’s condition

It has now been determined the suspect sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a local area hospital. The suspect’s condition is not known at this time.

“On behalf of the Roseville City Council and City employees, we extend and offer our support and condolences to the victims, their families, all who witnessed this tragic incident and those who responded,” said Roseville Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt. “Roseville is known as a safe and caring community that looks out for one another. Times like this are when we are at our strongest and best.”

Local training

“Roseville Police and Fire Departments train regularly for all kinds of incidents in case they come to our city, like today,” said Roseville Police Chief Troy Bergstrom. “That training helped contain the situation so there was no additional loss of life.”

Firefighters were present at Fire Station 5, located in Mahany Park, and heard active gunfire. Crews called for additional resources, exited the station and were able to safely move the CHP officer inside and provided medical care before they were transported to a local hospital.

Parks, Recreation & Library staff quickly notified park visitors and locked down the indoor facilities and pool to protect park visitors including 33 children attending spring break camps. No organized outdoor activities were happening near the law enforcement activity.

No city staff nor people using the indoor facilities were injured. Children from the camps were reunited with their parents at Quail Glenn Elementary School.

“I want to thank the parks maintenance, library and recreation staff for acting quickly to notify playground visitors and locking down our buildings. We train for this type of incident, but truly hope to never have to use that training,” said Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey.

Mahany Park

Mahany Park is a 225-acre park located at the corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. It includes a dog park, playground, multiple ballfields, fitness center, library, Roseville Utility Exploration Center, pool and natural areas with trails.

Roseville Transit Commuter routes typically serving the Mahany park and ride lot will instead be stopping at Woodcreek High School on Friday, April 7.

Mahany Park softball fields, baseball fields and dog park will be closed Friday. Roseville day camps will be open Friday.