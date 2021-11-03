Turkey Time in Downtown Roseville

Roseville, CA- It’s Turkey Time in Downtown Roseville! The annual Roseville Turkey Trot returns on November 25, 2021.

Come kick-off a great Thanksgiving Day with a fun race, run, jog, walk, stroll, roll, or even crawl…before the parades…before the kick-offs…and before the feasting commences (and maybe even burn off a few calories).

Come for the fun, stay for the rewards. Be there – rain or shine.

Benefiting recreation programs for at risk youth.

Thanksgiving Day Race Times

10K will start at 8:40am

5K will start at 9:00am

The cutoff for both events is 11:00am

Packet Pickup

Roseville Sports Center

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Roseville, CA 95747

Tuesday, November 23rd 11am-3pm; 5-8pm

Wednesday, November 24th 9am-11am



NO RACE DAY REGISTRATION!

Help Feed the Hungry

Bring canned food donations to the Roseville Sports Center during packet pickup or Vernon Street Town Square on race day.

The course starts and finishes at Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville, CA.

Online Registration

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ONLINE